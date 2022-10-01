Should You Expect A Quick Recovery From OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) After -3800.0% Decline From High?

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.31, to imply a decrease of -10.50% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The OP share’s 52-week high remains $12.09, putting it -3800.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.30. The company has a valuation of $9.56M, with an average of 0.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 430.82K shares over the past 3 months.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) trade information

After registering a -10.50% downside in the last session, OceanPal Inc. (OP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.3969 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -10.50% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.13%, and -27.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.97%. Short interest in OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) saw shorts transact 1.58 million shares and set a 1.9 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

OceanPal Inc. (OP) estimates and forecasts

OP Dividends

OceanPal Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OceanPal Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 13.11% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP)’s Major holders

OceanPal Inc. insiders hold 2.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.14% of the shares at 4.23% float percentage. In total, 4.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Veriti Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.25 million shares (or 0.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Change Path, LLC with 97490.0 shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $73556.0.