Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ: STRC) Down -77.76% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.3 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.22, to imply a decrease of -1.77% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The STRC share’s 52-week high remains $10.50, putting it -372.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.21. The company has a valuation of $340.86M, with an average of 0.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 308.67K shares over the past 3 months.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) trade information

After registering a -1.77% downside in the last session, Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.43 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -1.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.64%, and -32.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.76%. Short interest in Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC) saw shorts transact 4.85 million shares and set a 6.54 days time to cover.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) shares are -66.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -54.84% against 9.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 62.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.92 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.7 million.

STRC Dividends

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s Major holders

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation insiders hold 52.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.63% of the shares at 24.67% float percentage. In total, 11.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by General Electric Company. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.92 million shares (or 3.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.27 million shares, or about 1.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $15.07 million.

We also have Blackrock Funds II-Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Blackrock Funds II-Blackrock Strategic Income Opportunities Portfolio holds roughly 5.45 million shares. This is just over 3.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $36.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.56 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 4.15 million.