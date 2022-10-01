Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) Friday – Up 21.74% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.22, to imply an increase of 1.58% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ROIV share’s 52-week high remains $16.76, putting it -420.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.52. The company has a valuation of $2.32B, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 855.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ROIV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.44.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) trade information

After registering a 1.58% upside in the last session, Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.36 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 1.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.69%, and -9.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.06%. Short interest in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) saw shorts transact 9.96 million shares and set a 11.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.29, implying an increase of 68.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ROIV has been trading -365.84% off suggested target high and -86.34% from its likely low.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Roivant Sciences Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) shares are -34.82% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -35.71% against 1.90%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -31.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $7.08 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.62 million.

ROIV Dividends

Roivant Sciences Ltd. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)’s Major holders

Roivant Sciences Ltd. insiders hold 40.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.31% of the shares at 85.93% float percentage. In total, 51.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by QVT Financial LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 129.39 million shares (or 18.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $416.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with 99.38 million shares, or about 14.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $319.99 million.

We also have iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF holds roughly 2.58 million shares. This is just over 0.37% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.3 million, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about 4.2 million.