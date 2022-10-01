Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX) Added 16.07 Percent In The Last Seven Days: What Lifted The Stock?

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s traded shares stood at 0.76 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $59.01, to imply an increase of 2.55% or $1.47 in intraday trading. The RXDX share’s 52-week high remains $59.74, putting it -1.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.50. The company has a valuation of $2.48B, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 543.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RXDX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.9.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) trade information

After registering a 2.55% upside in the last session, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.13 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 2.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.07%, and 12.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 49.24%. Short interest in Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) saw shorts transact 3.1 million shares and set a 5.86 days time to cover.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Prometheus Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) shares are 56.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.18% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -28.60% this quarter before falling -23.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 92.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $640k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $530k.

RXDX Dividends

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s Major holders

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 22.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.02% of the shares at 97.51% float percentage. In total, 76.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Eventide Asset Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.23 million shares (or 7.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $190.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RTW Investments LP with 3.19 million shares, or about 7.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $188.22 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund holds roughly 3.23 million shares. This is just over 7.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $190.76 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.86 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 50.74 million.