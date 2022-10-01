PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.46, to imply an increase of 2.40% or $0.97 in intraday trading. The PRCT share’s 52-week high remains $52.40, putting it -26.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 62.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.38. The company has a valuation of $1.87B, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 354.05K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PRCT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.48.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) trade information

After registering a 2.40% upside in the last session, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 42.55 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 2.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.57%, and 2.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.77%. Short interest in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT) saw shorts transact 2.67 million shares and set a 3.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.71, implying an increase of 13.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $53.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PRCT has been trading -27.83% off suggested target high and 5.93% from its likely low.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) shares are 18.49% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 49.59% against -2.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 78.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $14.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.61 million.

PRCT Dividends

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has its next earnings report out on August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s Major holders

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation insiders hold 3.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.54% of the shares at 77.40% float percentage. In total, 74.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by CPMG INC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.92 million shares (or 24.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $382.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.95 million shares, or about 11.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $173.3 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 1.2 million shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.01 million, or 2.29% of the shares, all valued at about 35.45 million.