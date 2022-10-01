Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ: NUVL) Stocks Rise 2.10% YTD; What Next For It?

Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.44, to imply a decrease of -2.41% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The NUVL share’s 52-week high remains $31.43, putting it -61.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.09. The company has a valuation of $925.93M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 151.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NUVL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) trade information

After registering a -2.41% downside in the last session, Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.66 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -2.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.92%, and 15.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.10%. Short interest in Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) saw shorts transact 3.9 million shares and set a 17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.33, implying an increase of 39.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $42.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NUVL has been trading -116.05% off suggested target high and -38.89% from its likely low.

Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nuvalent Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) shares are 39.96% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 18.78% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.10% this quarter before falling -17.90% for the next one.

NUVL Dividends

Nuvalent Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nuvalent Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nuvalent Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)’s Major holders

Nuvalent Inc. insiders hold 5.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 106.01% of the shares at 112.56% float percentage. In total, 106.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.34 million shares (or 45.11% of shares), all amounting to roughly $268.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.43 million shares, or about 15.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $89.35 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nuvalent Inc. (NUVL) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 1.37 million shares. This is just over 3.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.73 million, or 1.70% of the shares, all valued at about 6.45 million.