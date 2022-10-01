Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s traded shares stood at 0.49 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.77, to imply an increase of 1.54% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The MAXN share’s 52-week high remains $27.99, putting it -17.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.48. The company has a valuation of $1.07B, with an average of 1.0 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 656.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

After registering a 1.54% upside in the last session, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.78 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.76%, and 19.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 71.01%. Short interest in Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) saw shorts transact 2.95 million shares and set a 4.53 days time to cover.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) shares are 64.16% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.66% against 10.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -4.70% this quarter before jumping 32.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $277.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $328.34 million.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out between November 15 and November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 49.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.19% of the shares at 77.76% float percentage. In total, 39.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.95 million shares (or 6.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $70.18 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 2.43 million shares, or about 5.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $57.78 million.

We also have Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF holds roughly 1.24 million shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.96 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 22.84 million.