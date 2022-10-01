Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.34. The LWLG share’s 52-week high remains $20.30, putting it -176.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.39. The company has a valuation of $884.69M, with an average of 0.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 755.73K shares over the past 3 months.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 8.08 this Friday, 09/30/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.55%, and -7.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50.67%. Short interest in Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) saw shorts transact 19.58 million shares and set a 11.43 days time to cover.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) estimates and forecasts

LWLG Dividends

Lightwave Logic Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lightwave Logic Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG)’s Major holders

Lightwave Logic Inc. insiders hold 0.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.04% of the shares at 14.10% float percentage. In total, 14.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.54 million shares (or 4.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 1.47 million shares, or about 1.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $14.16 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.99 million shares. This is just over 2.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.56 million, or 2.37% of the shares, all valued at about 16.74 million.