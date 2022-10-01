Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTK) Friday – The Stock Is Down -19.15% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.44, to imply a decrease of -0.80% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The MNTK share’s 52-week high remains $20.78, putting it -19.15% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.78. The company has a valuation of $2.65B, with an average of 0.62 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 406.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) trade information

After registering a -0.80% downside in the last session, Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 18.60 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -0.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.35%, and -1.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.15%. Short interest in Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) saw shorts transact 2.99 million shares and set a 3.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.75, implying a decrease of -36.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $17.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MNTK has been trading -0.34% off suggested target high and 54.13% from its likely low.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Montauk Renewables Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) shares are 55.71% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4,100.00% against 17.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 533.30% this quarter before jumping 83.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $50.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $59.8 million.

MNTK Dividends

Montauk Renewables Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Montauk Renewables Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Montauk Renewables Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s Major holders

Montauk Renewables Inc. insiders hold 71.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.51% of the shares at 51.07% float percentage. In total, 14.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baader Bank Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.07 million shares (or 3.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.83 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.69 million shares, or about 1.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $30.15 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Montauk Renewables Inc. (MNTK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.76 million shares. This is just over 1.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.45 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 14.57 million.