Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NERV) Has Succeeded In Gaining Momentum In 2022, The Stock Is Up 44.04% YTD

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.23, to imply a decrease of -3.05% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The NERV share’s 52-week high remains $15.27, putting it -65.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.51. The company has a valuation of $48.46M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.70 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NERV a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.65.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) trade information

After registering a -3.05% downside in the last session, Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.28 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -3.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.07%, and -18.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.04%. Short interest in Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) saw shorts transact 55880.0 shares and set a 1.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.00, implying an increase of 70.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $48.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NERV has been trading -420.04% off suggested target high and -127.52% from its likely low.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Minerva Neurosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) shares are 38.97% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -21.61% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 17.50% this quarter before falling -1.70% for the next one.

NERV Dividends

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)’s Major holders

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. insiders hold 3.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.41% of the shares at 48.06% float percentage. In total, 46.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Federated Hermes, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.2 million shares (or 2.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.49 million shares, or about 1.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.27 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund holds roughly 0.65 million shares. This is just over 1.52% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about 2.18 million.