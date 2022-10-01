Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -45.00% Year-To-Date

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.55, to imply a decrease of -6.45% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The MDGS share’s 52-week high remains $1.78, putting it -223.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.43. The company has a valuation of $55.70M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 160.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) trade information

After registering a -6.45% downside in the last session, Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6220 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -6.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.02%, and -10.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.00%. Short interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) saw shorts transact 42370.0 shares and set a 0.26 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $90.00, implying an increase of 99.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $90.00 and $90.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDGS has been trading -16263.64% off suggested target high and -16263.64% from its likely low.

Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Medigus Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) shares are -49.54% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4,400.00% against 12.40%.

MDGS Dividends

Medigus Ltd. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Medigus Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS)’s Major holders

Medigus Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.95% of the shares at 0.95% float percentage. In total, 0.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Envestnet Asset Management. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 53015.0 shares (or 0.26% of shares), all amounting to roughly $57786.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 46600.0 shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $50794.0.

We also have Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Medigus Ltd. (MDGS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 53015.0 shares. This is just over 0.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34194.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7664.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 6361.0.