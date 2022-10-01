Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ: MEGL) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -19.46% Loss

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL)’s traded shares stood at 0.48 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.60, to imply a decrease of -8.40% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The MEGL share’s 52-week high remains $249.94, putting it -6842.78% down since that peak but still an impressive -3.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.71. The company has a valuation of $75.71M, with an average of 1.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.90 million shares over the past 3 months.

Magic Empire Global Limited (NASDAQ:MEGL) trade information

After registering a -8.40% downside in the last session, Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.79 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -8.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.46%, and -53.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -96.29%.

Magic Empire Global Limited (MEGL) estimates and forecasts

MEGL Dividends

Magic Empire Global Limited has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Magic Empire Global Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.