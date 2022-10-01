Lesaka Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LSAK) Down -33.83% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Lesaka Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)’s traded shares stood at 0.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.52, to imply an increase of 6.34% or $0.21 in intraday trading. The LSAK share’s 52-week high remains $6.97, putting it -98.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.02. The company has a valuation of $224.08M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 98.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Lesaka Technologies Inc. (LSAK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LSAK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Lesaka Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) trade information

After registering a 6.34% upside in the last session, Lesaka Technologies Inc. (LSAK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.58 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 6.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.10%, and -33.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.83%. Short interest in Lesaka Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK) saw shorts transact 0.21 million shares and set a 3.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.00, implying an increase of 56.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LSAK has been trading -127.27% off suggested target high and -127.27% from its likely low.

Lesaka Technologies Inc. (LSAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lesaka Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lesaka Technologies Inc. (LSAK) shares are -40.03% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 75.51% against 12.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.30% this quarter before falling -133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $92.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $118.24 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $34.52 million and $34.5 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 167.70% before jumping 242.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -20.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -14.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

LSAK Dividends

Lesaka Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 12. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lesaka Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lesaka Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK)’s Major holders

Lesaka Technologies Inc. insiders hold 15.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.03% of the shares at 57.16% float percentage. In total, 48.03% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 8.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $29.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 3.79 million shares, or about 6.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $22.22 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lesaka Technologies Inc. (LSAK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 0.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 48276.0, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 0.25 million.