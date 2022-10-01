LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.57, to imply a decrease of -1.83% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The LZ share’s 52-week high remains $28.35, putting it -230.81% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.07. The company has a valuation of $1.58B, with an average of 1.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) trade information

After registering a -1.83% downside in the last session, LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.33 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -1.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.83%, and -16.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.67%. Short interest in LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) saw shorts transact 9.82 million shares and set a 4.38 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LegalZoom.com Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) shares are -39.39% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 233.33% against 9.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -33.30% this quarter before jumping 400.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $161.6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $171.21 million.

LZ Dividends

LegalZoom.com Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LegalZoom.com Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LegalZoom.com Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s Major holders

LegalZoom.com Inc. insiders hold 25.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.00% of the shares at 84.17% float percentage. In total, 63.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Francisco Partners Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 28.63 million shares (or 14.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $404.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Technology Crossover Management IX, Ltd. with 14.3 million shares, or about 7.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $202.23 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LegalZoom.com Inc. (LZ) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 3.97 million shares. This is just over 2.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $56.07 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.58 million, or 1.30% of the shares, all valued at about 36.48 million.