Know Labs Inc. (AMEX: KNW) On Friday – Up 37.16% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

Know Labs Inc. (AMEX:KNW)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.39. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.83, to imply a decrease of -9.47% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The KNW share’s 52-week high remains $4.00, putting it -118.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.15. The company has a valuation of $87.84M, with an average of 1.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 316.71K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Know Labs Inc. (KNW), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KNW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Know Labs Inc. (AMEX:KNW) trade information

After registering a -9.47% downside in the last session, Know Labs Inc. (KNW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.04 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -9.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.68%, and -10.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.81%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 73.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KNW has been trading -282.51% off suggested target high and -282.51% from its likely low.

Know Labs Inc. (KNW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Know Labs Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Know Labs Inc. (KNW) shares are -3.17% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 69.77% against 12.40%.

KNW Dividends

Know Labs Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Know Labs Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.