It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) At $1.09.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.09, to imply a decrease of -1.80% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The MMMB share’s 52-week high remains $2.75, putting it -152.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.02. The company has a valuation of $39.57M, with an average of 60650.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 33.15K shares over the past 3 months.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) trade information

After registering a -1.80% downside in the last session, MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1782 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -1.80% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.93%, and -28.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.77%. Short interest in MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB) saw shorts transact 8150.0 shares and set a 0.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.75, implying an increase of 60.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.75 and $2.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MMMB has been trading -152.29% off suggested target high and -152.29% from its likely low.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) shares are -34.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -100.00% against 3.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 99.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $23 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24 million.

MMMB Dividends

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between December 12 and December 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MMMB)’s Major holders

MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. insiders hold 45.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.56% of the shares at 21.09% float percentage. In total, 11.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alta Fox Capital Management, Llc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.69 million shares (or 4.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bard Associates Inc. with 1.01 million shares, or about 2.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.69 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Perritt Microcap Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MamaMancini’s Holdings Inc. (MMMB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.33 million shares. This is just over 0.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.56 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.17 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 0.31 million.