Is Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) Poised For Further Gains At A 16.67% Distance From The Low?

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.84, to imply a decrease of -1.11% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The SWVL share’s 52-week high remains $11.40, putting it -1257.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.70. The company has a valuation of $123.66M, with an average of 0.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 813.30K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SWVL a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) trade information

After registering a -1.11% downside in the last session, Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9400 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -1.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.56%, and -46.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.50%. Short interest in Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL) saw shorts transact 0.76 million shares and set a 2.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.83, implying an increase of 82.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $8.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWVL has been trading -852.38% off suggested target high and -78.57% from its likely low.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 232.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $21 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27 million.

SWVL Dividends

Swvl Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Swvl Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SWVL)’s Major holders

Swvl Holdings Corp. insiders hold 61.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.19% of the shares at 34.40% float percentage. In total, 13.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of May 30, 2022, the company held over 22172.0 shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.11 million.