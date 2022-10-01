Is Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) Poised For Further Gains At A 10.53% Distance From The Low?

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.19, to imply a decrease of -0.11% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The LKCO share’s 52-week high remains $1.30, putting it -584.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.17. The company has a valuation of $78.57M, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) trade information

After registering a -0.11% downside in the last session, Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1900 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.11%, and -8.93% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.33%. Short interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) saw shorts transact 6.86 million shares and set a 2.74 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.80, implying an increase of 89.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.80 and $1.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LKCO has been trading -847.37% off suggested target high and -847.37% from its likely low.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) estimates and forecasts

LKCO Dividends

Luokung Technology Corp. has its next earnings report out on May 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Luokung Technology Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)’s Major holders

Luokung Technology Corp. insiders hold 12.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.72% of the shares at 4.27% float percentage. In total, 3.72% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sicart Associates LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.98 million shares (or 0.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.74 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 0.88 million shares, or about 0.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.16 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF holds roughly 0.58 million shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.11 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 63276.0.