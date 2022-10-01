IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IGMS) On Friday – Up 44.28% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.74, to imply an increase of 17.04% or $3.31 in intraday trading. The IGMS share’s 52-week high remains $69.77, putting it -206.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.28% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.67. The company has a valuation of $998.29M, with an average of 0.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 184.82K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give IGMS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.94.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) trade information

After registering a 17.04% upside in the last session, IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.76 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 17.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 18.44%, and 17.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.47%. Short interest in IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) saw shorts transact 3.28 million shares and set a 12.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.80, implying an increase of 46.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $27.00 and $61.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IGMS has been trading -168.25% off suggested target high and -18.73% from its likely low.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing IGM Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) shares are -14.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -18.86% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 19.00% this quarter before falling -8.30% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $26.87 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.61 million.

IGMS Dividends

IGM Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. IGM Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

IGM Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS)’s Major holders

IGM Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 40.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.00% of the shares at 116.90% float percentage. In total, 69.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Redmile Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.33 million shares (or 12.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $89.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 3.16 million shares, or about 11.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $84.36 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and ACAP Strategic Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the IGM Biosciences Inc. (IGMS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 1.03 million shares. This is just over 3.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $27.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.51 million, or 1.85% of the shares, all valued at about 13.52 million.