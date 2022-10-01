How Much Is Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.74, to imply an increase of 6.21% or $0.92 in intraday trading. The ACRS share’s 52-week high remains $18.75, putting it -19.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.26. The company has a valuation of $1.11B, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 323.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

After registering a 6.21% upside in the last session, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.03 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 6.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.43%, and -1.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 8.25%. Short interest in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw shorts transact 3.89 million shares and set a 8.93 days time to cover.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) shares are -8.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.13% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -5.90% this quarter before falling -11.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.61 million.

ACRS Dividends

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Major holders

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 3.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.74% of the shares at 98.64% float percentage. In total, 94.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.73 million shares (or 8.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $98.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VR Adviser, LLC with 4.56 million shares, or about 6.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $78.68 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (ACRS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.7 million shares. This is just over 2.56% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.33 million, or 2.00% of the shares, all valued at about 18.55 million.