Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) Has Fallen -246.08% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.45, to imply a decrease of -15.28% or -$4.95 in intraday trading. The GSUN share’s 52-week high remains $95.00, putting it -246.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.41. The company has a valuation of $495.75M, with an average of 0.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 269.12K shares over the past 3 months.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) trade information

After registering a -15.28% downside in the last session, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 49.50 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -15.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -48.10%, and -17.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 68.40%. Short interest in Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) saw shorts transact 43880.0 shares and set a 0.27 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) estimates and forecasts

GSUN Dividends

Golden Sun Education Group Limited has its next earnings report out on August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Golden Sun Education Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN)’s Major holders

Golden Sun Education Group Limited insiders hold 39.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.