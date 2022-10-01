Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC): How Can A Stock Be Down -60.35% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s traded shares stood at 0.46 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply an increase of 3.01% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The FLGC share’s 52-week high remains $6.29, putting it -785.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.59. The company has a valuation of $56.29M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 550.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) trade information

After registering a 3.01% upside in the last session, Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8873 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 3.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.83%, and -20.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.35%. Short interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) saw shorts transact 1.3 million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Flora Growth Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) shares are -63.99% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.24% against 2.50%.

FLGC Dividends

Flora Growth Corp. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Flora Growth Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC)’s Major holders

Flora Growth Corp. insiders hold 12.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.73% of the shares at 3.11% float percentage. In total, 2.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.41 million shares (or 1.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vident Investment Advisory, LLC with 0.13 million shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.26 million.

We also have Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF holds roughly 1.41 million shares. This is just over 1.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 46809.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 91745.0.