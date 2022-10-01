Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DAWN) Jumped 101.92% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.03, to imply an increase of 2.09% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The DAWN share’s 52-week high remains $28.35, putting it -41.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.44. The company has a valuation of $1.43B, with an average of 1.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 649.85K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DAWN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.49.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) trade information

After registering a 2.09% upside in the last session, Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 20.61 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 2.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.51%, and -14.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.87%. Short interest in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) saw shorts transact 7.81 million shares and set a 5.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $36.75, implying an increase of 45.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DAWN has been trading -99.7% off suggested target high and -59.76% from its likely low.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) shares are 101.92% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 52.81% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 90.30% this quarter before falling -51.50% for the next one.

DAWN Dividends

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)’s Major holders

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 30.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.70% of the shares at 88.59% float percentage. In total, 61.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canaan Partners XI LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.66 million shares (or 13.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $95.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC with 8.2 million shares, or about 11.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $81.36 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (DAWN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 1.27 million shares. This is just over 1.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.14 million, or 1.56% of the shares, all valued at about 11.35 million.