BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) Shares Fall By -4.10 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.62, to imply an increase of 4.66% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The BCTX share’s 52-week high remains $12.47, putting it -121.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.06. The company has a valuation of $87.21M, with an average of 0.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 392.46K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BCTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) trade information

After registering a 4.66% upside in the last session, BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.00 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 4.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.10%, and -27.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.13%. Short interest in BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) saw shorts transact 1.76 million shares and set a 3.92 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.00, implying an increase of 71.9% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BCTX has been trading -344.84% off suggested target high and -166.9% from its likely low.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) shares are -44.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1,033.33% against 1.90%.

BCTX Dividends

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX)’s Major holders

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. insiders hold 25.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.05% of the shares at 29.40% float percentage. In total, 22.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Harrison (K.J.) & Partners, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.61 million shares (or 10.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Lynwood Capital Management Inc. with 0.75 million shares, or about 4.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.61 million.

We also have Wasatch Microcap Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (BCTX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Wasatch Microcap Fund holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 1.51% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7229.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 36217.0.