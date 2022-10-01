Boom Or Bust: Where Is NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) Stock Headed Next?

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.02, to imply a decrease of -2.75% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The NEXT share’s 52-week high remains $8.95, putting it -48.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.08. The company has a valuation of $805.96M, with an average of 0.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 647.98K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for NextDecade Corporation (NEXT), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NEXT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

After registering a -2.75% downside in the last session, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.74 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -2.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.52%, and -18.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 111.23%. Short interest in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) saw shorts transact 3.41 million shares and set a 4.86 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.38, implying an increase of 28.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $13.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NEXT has been trading -124.25% off suggested target high and 0.33% from its likely low.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -57.10% this quarter before jumping 45.50% for the next one.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -28.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -38.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.60% annually.

NEXT Dividends

NextDecade Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NextDecade Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

NextDecade Corporation insiders hold 6.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.70% of the shares at 94.16% float percentage. In total, 87.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 57.32 million shares (or 44.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $345.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bardin Hill Management Partners LP with 9.57 million shares, or about 7.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $57.61 million.

We also have Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Catalyst MLP & Infrastructure Fund holds roughly 2.15 million shares. This is just over 1.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.69 million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about 10.19 million.