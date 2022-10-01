Boom Or Bust: Where Is AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) Stock Headed Next?

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.89, to imply an increase of 0.51% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ALVR share’s 52-week high remains $26.41, putting it -234.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.17. The company has a valuation of $747.18M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 476.77K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for AlloVir Inc. (ALVR), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALVR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.73.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

After registering a 0.51% upside in the last session, AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.43 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 0.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.77%, and 5.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.03%. Short interest in AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) saw shorts transact 4.76 million shares and set a 15.25 days time to cover.

AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AlloVir Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) shares are 16.89% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.42% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.70% this quarter before falling -1.40% for the next one.

ALVR Dividends

AlloVir Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 03 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AlloVir Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AlloVir Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s Major holders

AlloVir Inc. insiders hold 34.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.77% of the shares at 45.60% float percentage. In total, 29.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.94 million shares (or 12.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $53.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.68 million shares, or about 4.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $18.08 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AlloVir Inc. (ALVR) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.28 million shares. This is just over 3.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.82 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.94 million, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about 3.66 million.