Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) Stock?

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.38, to imply an increase of 0.90% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The LIQT share’s 52-week high remains $6.35, putting it -1571.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $14.37M, with an average of 0.26 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 243.34K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LIQT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) trade information

After registering a 0.90% upside in the last session, LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4430 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 0.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.03%, and -18.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -93.34%. Short interest in LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) saw shorts transact 0.92 million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 87.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LIQT has been trading -689.47% off suggested target high and -689.47% from its likely low.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 64.30% this quarter before jumping 84.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.3 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 22.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -11.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

LIQT Dividends

LiqTech International Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LiqTech International Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s Major holders

LiqTech International Inc. insiders hold 30.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.01% of the shares at 37.20% float percentage. In total, 26.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bleichroeder LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.16 million shares (or 10.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 1.78 million shares, or about 8.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.35 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.25 million shares. This is just over 1.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 85087.0, or 0.40% of the shares, all valued at about 47223.0.