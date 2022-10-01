Boom Or Bust: What Are Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRVI) Future Prospects?

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s traded shares stood at 0.84 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.41. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.54. The TRVI share’s 52-week high remains $4.68, putting it -203.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 70.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $72.86M, with an average of 0.46 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 497.72K shares over the past 3 months.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8829 this Friday, 09/30/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.00%, and -51.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 96.88%. Short interest in Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trevi Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) shares are -30.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.39% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 61.70% this quarter before jumping 50.00% for the next one.

TRVI Dividends

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 5.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.80% of the shares at 65.41% float percentage. In total, 61.80% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 4.82 million shares (or 12.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TPG GP A, LLC with 4.82 million shares, or about 12.47% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $10.61 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (TRVI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 83225.0, or 0.22% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.