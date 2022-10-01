BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Down -38.96% Year-To-Date

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.89. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.75, to imply a decrease of -3.89% or -$0.92 in intraday trading. The BLFS share’s 52-week high remains $58.80, putting it -158.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.40. The company has a valuation of $972.79M, with an average of 0.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 328.14K shares over the past 3 months.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) trade information

After registering a -3.89% downside in the last session, BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.72 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -3.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.34%, and -3.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.96%. Short interest in BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) saw shorts transact 2.25 million shares and set a 4.43 days time to cover.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioLife Solutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) shares are 0.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -900.00% against 2.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $39.18 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $42.37 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $27.55 million and $33.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.20% before jumping 25.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -303.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

BLFS Dividends

BioLife Solutions Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BioLife Solutions Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s Major holders

BioLife Solutions Inc. insiders hold 7.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.73% of the shares at 94.57% float percentage. In total, 87.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Casdin Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.57 million shares (or 17.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $171.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.71 million shares, or about 8.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $84.39 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.15 million shares. This is just over 5.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.56 million, or 3.68% of the shares, all valued at about 19.78 million.