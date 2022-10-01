At Current Prices, Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) Worth A Patient Look?

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.63, to imply a decrease of -8.26% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The IMTE share’s 52-week high remains $38.48, putting it -6007.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.56. The company has a valuation of $8.84M, with an average of 4.2 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.78 million shares over the past 3 months.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) trade information

After registering a -8.26% downside in the last session, Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.7299 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -8.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.96%, and -54.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.85%. Short interest in Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) saw shorts transact 0.24 million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Integrated Media Technology Limited (IMTE) estimates and forecasts

IMTE Dividends

Integrated Media Technology Limited has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Integrated Media Technology Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE)’s Major holders

Integrated Media Technology Limited insiders hold 15.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.17% of the shares at 0.20% float percentage. In total, 0.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11586.0 shares (or 0.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 6958.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.22 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 3824.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33115.0