Allego N.V. (NYSE: ALLG) Recovered 23.17% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s -55.83% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.36, to imply a decrease of -3.54% or -$0.16 in intraday trading. The ALLG share’s 52-week high remains $28.44, putting it -552.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.35. The company has a valuation of $1.23B, with an average of 0.57 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 475.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Allego N.V. (ALLG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALLG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) trade information

After registering a -3.54% downside in the last session, Allego N.V. (ALLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.15 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -3.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.78%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.83%. Short interest in Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG) saw shorts transact 0.25 million shares and set a 2.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.50, implying an increase of 62.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALLG has been trading -266.97% off suggested target high and -129.36% from its likely low.

Allego N.V. (ALLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allego N.V. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Allego N.V. (ALLG) shares are -71.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.90% against 11.40%.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.21 million.

ALLG Dividends

Allego N.V. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allego N.V. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allego N.V. (NYSE:ALLG)’s Major holders

Allego N.V. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.74% of the shares at 97.74% float percentage. In total, 97.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Apollo Management Holdings, L.p. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.1 million shares (or 6.81% of shares), all amounting to roughly $273.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Palantir Technologies Inc. with 2.0 million shares, or about 0.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $30.24 million.