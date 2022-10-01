After The Stock Fell -3.95% Over The Week, Is Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) Still A Buy?

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $33.81, to imply an increase of 0.65% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The SNBR share’s 52-week high remains $105.72, putting it -212.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.68. The company has a valuation of $754.64M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 426.74K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNBR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) trade information

After registering a 0.65% upside in the last session, Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.99 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 0.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.95%, and -18.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.86%. Short interest in Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR) saw shorts transact 3.41 million shares and set a 7.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $35.67, implying an increase of 5.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNBR has been trading -12.39% off suggested target high and 2.4% from its likely low.

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sleep Number Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) shares are -33.33% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -43.34% against -4.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -97.70% this quarter before jumping 251.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $544.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $595.57 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 25.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.80% annually.

SNBR Dividends

Sleep Number Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sleep Number Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ:SNBR)’s Major holders

Sleep Number Corporation insiders hold 4.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.05% of the shares at 109.21% float percentage. In total, 104.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.54 million shares (or 15.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $179.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.51 million shares, or about 11.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $127.3 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Financial Investors Tr-Vulcan Value Partners Small Cap Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 1.58 million shares. This is just over 7.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.92 million, or 4.13% of the shares, all valued at about 37.27 million.