After A Decline Of -77.54% From The High, Can Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) Recover Quickly?

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.38, to imply an increase of 3.76% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The ENIC share’s 52-week high remains $2.45, putting it -77.54% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $2.17B, with an average of 0.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 465.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ENIC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $59.49.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) trade information

After registering a 3.76% upside in the last session, Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5200 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 3.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.76%, and -16.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.76%. Short interest in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) saw shorts transact 0.97 million shares and set a 1.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2720.07, implying an increase of 99.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2100.00 and $5531.79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENIC has been trading -400754.35% off suggested target high and -152073.91% from its likely low.

Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 120.60% this quarter before falling -121.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $929.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $958.4 million.

ENIC Dividends

Enel Chile S.A. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enel Chile S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.02, with the share yield ticking at 1.59% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)’s Major holders

Enel Chile S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.98% of the shares at 2.98% float percentage. In total, 2.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brandes Investment Partners L.P. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.98 million shares (or 0.72% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 4.01 million shares, or about 0.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $6.34 million.

We also have Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enel Chile S.A. (ENIC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund holds roughly 1.51 million shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.49 million, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 1.65 million.