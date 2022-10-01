Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Stock Dropped -3.03% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.10, to imply a decrease of -0.70% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The AEHR share’s 52-week high remains $27.09, putting it -92.13% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.71. The company has a valuation of $429.63M, with an average of 0.94 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.20 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

After registering a -0.70% downside in the last session, Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.73 this Friday, 09/30/22, dropping -0.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.95%, and -3.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.69%. Short interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) saw shorts transact 1.01 million shares and set a 3.47 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.00, implying an increase of 54.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEHR has been trading -119.86% off suggested target high and -119.86% from its likely low.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 150.00% this quarter before jumping 100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $8.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.63 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 24.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 493.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems has its next earnings report out on October 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aehr Test Systems has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders

Aehr Test Systems insiders hold 9.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.48% of the shares at 44.87% float percentage. In total, 40.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.59 million shares (or 5.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.14 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 1.41 million shares, or about 5.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $14.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.69 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.61 million, or 2.26% of the shares, all valued at about 4.67 million.