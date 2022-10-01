Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) Has Fallen -1503.77% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.53, to imply an increase of 7.37% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The AGLE share’s 52-week high remains $8.50, putting it -1503.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $33.75M, with an average of 0.22 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.00 million shares over the past 3 months.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) trade information

After registering a 7.37% upside in the last session, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5350 this Friday, 09/30/22, jumping 7.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.17%, and 0.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.93%. Short interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) saw shorts transact 1.02 million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) shares are -77.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.00% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -210.00% this quarter before jumping 3.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -84.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $570k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $540k.

AGLE Dividends

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s Major holders

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. insiders hold 2.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 74.24% of the shares at 75.76% float percentage. In total, 74.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Suvretta Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.06 million shares (or 8.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 3.41 million shares, or about 6.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $7.84 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.31 million shares. This is just over 2.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.02 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.55 million, or 1.09% of the shares, all valued at about 1.27 million.