A Look At Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.19. The ALZN share’s 52-week high remains $3.57, putting it -200.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $126.68M, with an average of 1.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 563.62K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALZN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3800 this Friday, 09/30/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.68%, and 31.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -37.37%. Short interest in Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) saw shorts transact 1.17 million shares and set a 5.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.13, implying an increase of 89.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.25 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALZN has been trading -1160.5% off suggested target high and -509.24% from its likely low.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) estimates and forecasts

ALZN Dividends

Alzamend Neuro Inc. has its next earnings report out in November. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alzamend Neuro Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN)’s Major holders

Alzamend Neuro Inc. insiders hold 50.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.48% of the shares at 7.03% float percentage. In total, 3.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Truist Financial Corp. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.31 million shares (or 2.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.0 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RFG Advisory, LLC with 0.25 million shares, or about 0.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.31 million.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alzamend Neuro Inc. (ALZN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 40587.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38212.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7152.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 8796.0.