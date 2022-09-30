Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY)’s 4.87-Percent Gain Of This Past Week Taught Us Something New

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s traded shares stood at 4.26 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.59, to imply an increase of 1.55% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The AUY share’s 52-week high remains $6.40, putting it -39.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.70. The company has a valuation of $4.62B, with an average of 17.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 15.61 million shares over the past 3 months.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

After registering a 1.55% upside in the latest session, Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.60 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 1.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.87%, and 0.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.11%. Short interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) saw shorts transact 21.24 million shares and set a 1.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.59, implying an increase of 30.35% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.54 and $8.20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AUY has been trading -78.65% off suggested target high and -20.7% from its likely low.

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Yamana Gold Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares are -18.71% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.50% against 2.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $473.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $474.5 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $452.2 million and $503.8 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.70% before dropping -5.80% in the following quarter.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Yamana Gold Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 2.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Yamana Gold Inc. insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.46% of the shares at 58.67% float percentage. In total, 58.46% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 109.4 million shares (or 11.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $610.47 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.36 million shares, or about 3.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $174.99 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 50.92 million shares. This is just over 5.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $236.77 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41.09 million, or 4.28% of the shares, all valued at about 191.08 million.