XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Could See A -366.14% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s traded shares stood at 33.02 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.11, to imply a decrease of -9.15% or -$1.22 in intraday trading. The XPEV share’s 52-week high remains $56.45, putting it -366.14% down since that peak but still an impressive -4.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.69. The company has a valuation of $10.45B, with an average of 26.78 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 13.85 million shares over the past 3 months.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

After registering a -9.15% downside in the last session, XPeng Inc. (XPEV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.83 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -9.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.86%, and -33.68% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.94%. Short interest in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) saw shorts transact 19.72 million shares and set a 1.92 days time to cover.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing XPeng Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares are -57.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -344.19% against -0.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.40% this quarter before falling -35.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 95.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.05 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.55 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $533.87 million and $900.06 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 97.50% before jumping 72.30% in the following quarter.

XPEV Dividends

XPeng Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. XPeng Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

XPeng Inc. insiders hold 6.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 35.90% of the shares at 38.52% float percentage. In total, 35.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20.22 million shares (or 3.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $557.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 19.48 million shares, or about 2.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $537.35 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the XPeng Inc. (XPEV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 8.49 million shares. This is just over 1.29% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $269.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.86 million, or 1.05% of the shares, all valued at about 168.8 million.