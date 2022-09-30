Why Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s traded shares stood at 1.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.56, to imply a decrease of -10.86% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The LITM share’s 52-week high remains $18.42, putting it -1080.77% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.60. The company has a valuation of $20.11M, with an average of 8.69 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LITM a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) trade information

After registering a -10.86% downside in the last session, Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.5500 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -10.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -32.17%, and -32.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.92%. Short interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 0.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 89.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LITM has been trading -861.54% off suggested target high and -861.54% from its likely low.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (LITM) estimates and forecasts

LITM Dividends

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Snow Lake Resources Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM)’s Major holders

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. insiders hold 56.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.51% of the shares at 8.15% float percentage. In total, 3.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Arosa Capital Management LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.2 million shares (or 1.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bard Associates Inc. with 0.1 million shares, or about 0.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.96 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4113.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13572.0