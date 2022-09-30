Why Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s traded shares stood at 6.84 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.68, to imply a decrease of -0.54% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The BBD share’s 52-week high remains $4.31, putting it -17.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.92. The company has a valuation of $37.69B, with an average of 33.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 27.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBD a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) trade information

After registering a -0.54% downside in the latest session, Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.75 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -0.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.57%, and -2.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 19.98%. Short interest in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) saw shorts transact 31.92 million shares and set a 0.88 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.50, implying an increase of 33.09% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBD has been trading -63.04% off suggested target high and -35.87% from its likely low.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Bradesco S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares are -12.20% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 13.33% against 3.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 9.10% this quarter before falling -14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $5.37 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.29 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.66 billion and $5.04 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 15.40% before jumping 5.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 46.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.60% annually.

BBD Dividends

Banco Bradesco S.A. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.12, with the share yield ticking at 3.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s Major holders

Banco Bradesco S.A. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.90% of the shares at 17.90% float percentage. In total, 17.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ABRDN PLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 90.24 million shares (or 1.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $380.67 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd with 81.74 million shares, or about 1.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $344.8 million.

We also have Vanguard International Value Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Vanguard International Value Fund holds roughly 43.46 million shares. This is just over 0.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $156.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 19.95 million, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 84.16 million.