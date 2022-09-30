What Could Change After DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) Gains 40.79% From The High-Point?

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s traded shares stood at 2.46 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $107.17, to imply a decrease of -5.12% or -$5.78 in intraday trading. The DKS share’s 52-week high remains $142.78, putting it -33.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $63.45. The company has a valuation of $9.12B, with an average of 1.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DKS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) trade information

After registering a -5.12% downside in the latest session, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 117.51 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -5.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.03%, and 4.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.77%. Short interest in DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw shorts transact 14.64 million shares and set a 7.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $124.78, implying an increase of 14.11% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $100.00 and $160.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DKS has been trading -49.3% off suggested target high and 6.69% from its likely low.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) shares are 7.86% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.26% against -3.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.10% this quarter before falling -38.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $3.06 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.66 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 142.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.90% annually.

DKS Dividends

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.95, with the share yield ticking at 1.73% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s Major holders

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. insiders hold 4.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 110.86% of the shares at 116.28% float percentage. In total, 110.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.45 million shares (or 16.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $945.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.86 million shares, or about 10.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $585.8 million.

We also have Fidelity Contrafund Inc and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Contrafund Inc holds roughly 2.12 million shares. This is just over 3.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $172.6 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.68 million, or 2.94% of the shares, all valued at about 126.29 million.