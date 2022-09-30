Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Could Increase In Price By -59.74% Or More

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s traded shares stood at 3.07 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $40.69, to imply an increase of 0.47% or $0.19 in intraday trading. The WFC share’s 52-week high remains $60.30, putting it -48.19% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.54. The company has a valuation of $157.84B, with an average of 17.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 16.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

After registering a 0.47% upside in the latest session, Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.06 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 0.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.46%, and -8.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.59%. Short interest in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) saw shorts transact 31.81 million shares and set a 1.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $53.00, implying an increase of 23.23% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $44.50 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WFC has been trading -59.74% off suggested target high and -9.36% from its likely low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Wells Fargo & Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares are -19.18% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.39% against -9.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.00% this quarter before jumping 0.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $18.73 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $19.55 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 4.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -17.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 7.28% annually.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company has its next earnings report out on October 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Wells Fargo & Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.20, with the share yield ticking at 2.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Wells Fargo & Company insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.59% of the shares at 73.66% float percentage. In total, 73.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 322.66 million shares (or 8.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.64 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 275.55 million shares, or about 7.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $13.35 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 110.09 million shares. This is just over 2.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.33 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 85.04 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 4.12 billion.