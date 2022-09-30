This Is A Time To Invest In Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s traded shares stood at 3.02 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $88.50, to imply a decrease of -0.20% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The XOM share’s 52-week high remains $105.57, putting it -19.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $57.96. The company has a valuation of $390.36B, with an average of 20.59 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give XOM a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $3.74.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) trade information

After registering a -0.20% downside in the latest session, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 89.36 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.09%, and -7.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 44.93%. Short interest in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) saw shorts transact 37.52 million shares and set a 1.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $107.41, implying an increase of 17.61% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $89.00 and $134.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XOM has been trading -51.41% off suggested target high and -0.56% from its likely low.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Exxon Mobil Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) shares are 5.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 135.87% against -4.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 240.00% this quarter before jumping 113.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 72.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $132.7 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $133.28 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 202.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 24.71% annually.

XOM Dividends

Exxon Mobil Corporation has its next earnings report out on October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 3.52, with the share yield ticking at 3.97% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)’s Major holders

Exxon Mobil Corporation insiders hold 0.07% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 56.95% of the shares at 56.99% float percentage. In total, 56.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 364.43 million shares (or 8.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.1 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 275.08 million shares, or about 6.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $22.72 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 122.21 million shares. This is just over 2.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.09 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 92.65 million, or 2.20% of the shares, all valued at about 7.65 billion.