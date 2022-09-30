This Is A Time To Build A Position In Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH)

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.26, to imply a decrease of -2.60% or -$0.38 in intraday trading. The POSH share’s 52-week high remains $27.34, putting it -91.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.97. The company has a valuation of $1.06B, with an average of 1.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.07 million shares over the past 3 months.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) trade information

After registering a -2.60% downside in the last session, Poshmark Inc. (POSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.88 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -2.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.47%, and 32.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.27%. Short interest in Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) saw shorts transact 4.93 million shares and set a 3.75 days time to cover.

Poshmark Inc. (POSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Poshmark Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Poshmark Inc. (POSH) shares are 6.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.44% against -15.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -575.00% this quarter before falling -188.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $87.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $88.18 million.

POSH Dividends

Poshmark Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Poshmark Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Poshmark Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s Major holders

Poshmark Inc. insiders hold 2.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.13% of the shares at 110.51% float percentage. In total, 108.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.97 million shares (or 11.15% of shares), all amounting to roughly $75.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MV Management XI, L.L.C. with 5.01 million shares, or about 9.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $50.68 million.

We also have Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Poshmark Inc. (POSH) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Northern Lights Fd Tr II-Invenomic Fd holds roughly 1.77 million shares. This is just over 3.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.1 million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about 13.92 million.