Stock Of Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Jumped By 3.26 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Upside?

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s traded shares stood at 1.61 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.90, to imply a decrease of -4.52% or -$0.09 in intraday trading. The SHCR share’s 52-week high remains $8.84, putting it -365.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $719.95M, with an average of 5.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

After registering a -4.52% downside in the last session, Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.0400 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -4.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.00%, and 3.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.68%. Short interest in Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) saw shorts transact 9.72 million shares and set a 3.9 days time to cover.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sharecare Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) shares are -42.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -550.00% against 2.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 99.30% this quarter before jumping 76.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $102.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $120.13 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $98.46 million and $103.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.50% before jumping 16.00% in the following quarter.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sharecare Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Sharecare Inc. insiders hold 10.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 31.71% of the shares at 35.29% float percentage. In total, 31.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.05 million shares (or 2.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Spring Creek Capital LLC with 9.0 million shares, or about 2.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $22.23 million.

We also have Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I holds roughly 4.89 million shares. This is just over 1.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $13.64 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.91 million, or 1.12% of the shares, all valued at about 9.65 million.