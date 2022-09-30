Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Up 30.90% Year-To-Date

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares stood at 10.87 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.17, to imply an increase of 1.22% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The SWN share’s 52-week high remains $9.87, putting it -59.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.25% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.81. The company has a valuation of $7.34B, with an average of 32.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 36.81 million shares over the past 3 months.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

After registering a 1.22% upside in the latest session, Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.38 this Thursday, 09/29/22, jumping 1.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.03%, and -14.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.90%. Short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) saw shorts transact 44.9 million shares and set a 0.74 days time to cover.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Southwestern Energy Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares are -14.08% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 39.05% against 34.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 89.50% this quarter before jumping 45.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.66 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.68 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.05 billion and $1.6 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 58.00% before jumping 5.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 65.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 99.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.00% annually.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Southwestern Energy Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Southwestern Energy Company insiders hold 0.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.48% of the shares at 88.93% float percentage. In total, 88.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 168.74 million shares (or 15.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.21 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 128.22 million shares, or about 11.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $919.35 million.

We also have Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund holds roughly 46.5 million shares. This is just over 4.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $348.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 41.62 million, or 3.73% of the shares, all valued at about 312.18 million.