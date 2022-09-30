SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Shares Fall :-127.27% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s traded shares stood at 56.63 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.84, to imply a decrease of -7.81% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The SOFI share’s 52-week high remains $24.65, putting it -409.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.82. The company has a valuation of $4.51B, with an average of 40.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 39.55 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SOFI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) trade information

After registering a -7.81% downside in the last session, SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.51 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -7.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.70%, and -18.10% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.39%. Short interest in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) saw shorts transact 139.3 million shares and set a 4.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.46, implying an increase of 42.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOFI has been trading -127.27% off suggested target high and -44.63% from its likely low.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SoFi Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) shares are -50.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.00% against 12.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 72.90% this quarter before falling -80.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 46.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $346.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $390.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $237.22 million and $251.57 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 46.10% before jumping 55.20% in the following quarter.

SOFI Dividends

SoFi Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SoFi Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)’s Major holders

SoFi Technologies Inc. insiders hold 21.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.89% of the shares at 43.06% float percentage. In total, 33.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Softbank Group Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 95.28 million shares (or 10.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $900.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 50.86 million shares, or about 5.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $480.66 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 16.37 million shares. This is just over 1.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $154.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.16 million, or 1.54% of the shares, all valued at about 133.81 million.