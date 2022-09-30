Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP): Can A Stock Be Down -78.33% YTD, And Still Be A Loser

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s traded shares stood at 22.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.19, to imply a decrease of -5.30% or -$0.57 in intraday trading. The SNAP share’s 52-week high remains $79.30, putting it -678.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.34. The company has a valuation of $17.03B, with an average of 27.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 53.82 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Snap Inc. (SNAP), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 42 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SNAP a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 26 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

After registering a -5.30% downside in the last session, Snap Inc. (SNAP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.79 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -5.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.58%, and 1.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.33%. Short interest in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) saw shorts transact 49.67 million shares and set a 1.6 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.95, implying an increase of 26.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNAP has been trading -184.59% off suggested target high and 70.56% from its likely low.

Snap Inc. (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Snap Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares are -72.34% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -96.00% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -111.80% this quarter before falling -63.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 33 analysts is $1.07 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 33 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.31 billion.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 19 and October 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Snap Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Snap Inc. insiders hold 9.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.38% of the shares at 73.14% float percentage. In total, 66.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 120.69 million shares (or 8.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.34 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Edgewood Management Company with 79.85 million shares, or about 5.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $2.87 billion.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Snap Inc. (SNAP) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd holds roughly 43.53 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.57 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35.59 million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about 1.28 billion.