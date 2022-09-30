Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTI) Down -78.60% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s traded shares stood at 2.3 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.05, to imply a decrease of -2.64% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The SNTI share’s 52-week high remains $10.35, putting it -404.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.20. The company has a valuation of $96.30M, with an average of 12.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) trade information

After registering a -2.64% downside in the latest session, Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.41 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -2.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 50.71%, and 9.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.60%. Short interest in Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.50, implying an increase of 78.42% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNTI has been trading -485.37% off suggested target high and -241.46% from its likely low.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $930k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.1 million.

SNTI Dividends

Senti Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Senti Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Senti Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)’s Major holders

Senti Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 31.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.93% of the shares at 48.08% float percentage. In total, 32.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.43 million shares (or 10.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.13 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.59 million shares, or about 8.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.4 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Senti Biosciences Inc. (SNTI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 2.12 million shares. This is just over 4.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.46 million, or 3.34% of the shares, all valued at about 3.02 million.