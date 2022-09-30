Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) Up 35.27% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -60.56% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s traded shares stood at 2.46 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.24, to imply a decrease of -12.84% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The SJ share’s 52-week high remains $7.30, putting it -225.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.45. The company has a valuation of $86.89M, with an average of 1.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 546.65K shares over the past 3 months.
Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information
After registering a -12.84% downside in the last session, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.20 this Thursday, 09/29/22, dropping -12.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.58%, and -29.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.56%. Short interest in Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.73 days time to cover.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now. .
Sponsored
Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) estimates and forecasts
SJ Dividends
Scienjoy Holding Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Scienjoy Holding Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.
Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders
Scienjoy Holding Corporation insiders hold 86.78% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.45% of the shares at 3.44% float percentage. In total, 0.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Murchinson Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 0.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.48 million.
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SG Americas Securities, LLC with 20291.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $66351.0.
Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 17909.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $44235.0